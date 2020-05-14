Books for Manton: Fenner Family Builds Little Free Library

While library doors remain closed, one Northern Michigan family decided to help bring books to the community.

Tristan Fenner, age 8, built a Little Free Library with his parents.

“We’ve got all kinds of books: kids’ books, adult books, everything,” he says.

It’s located in Manton right outside their home.

Tristan’s mom, Heidi, says they filled it with books and encourage anyone to come grab one and leave one.

“We’re seeing a lot more foot traffic, people walking by, riding bikes by, and we thought it would be a nice to do for the community,” she says.

The Fenner family registered their library with the Little Free Library nonprofit.