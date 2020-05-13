WATCH LIVE: Sen. Wayne Schmidt Q&A With 9&10 News

Traverse City Sen. Wayne Schmidt is joining 9&10 News for a live Q&A with Kevin Essebaggers at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

You can find that streaming live on our Facebook page and the SBTV app.

Schmidt is a Republican representing the 37th District, which includes Grand Traverse, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Mackinac, Chippewa, and Luce counties.

He is also the chair of the K-12 and Michigan Department of Education Appropriations and Transportation subcommittees.