Traverse Area District Library Installs Opioid Reversal Kit

The Traverse Area District Library is one of the first in the state to install an emergency overdose reversal kit on the wall.

The library now has a naloxone kit hanging right next to their AED machine.

Around the country, libraries have seen a scary trend: more and more guests doing drugs or shooting up inside their walls.

Traverse City is no exception. Before the library closed because of the pandemic, the library had a female guest overdose on heroin. Thankfully, police officers were able to revive her with two doses of Narcan.

For director Michele Howard, that was a loud wakeup call and signal that she and her staff needed to be prepared in case this happened again.

“She overdosed in our bathroom, the police came and revived her, I think it took a couple doses of Narcan,” said Howard. “It brought it to the forefront of our role in the community space that we need to have it. Just like an AED machine.”

The machine is hanging near the circulation desk and includes two doses of naloxone. Every staff member has been trained and knows how to use it in case of emergency.