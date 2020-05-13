The Next New Normal

Join marketing expert and Amazon best-selling author, Tom Ray, on Wednesday, May 27th at 11am Eastern for this special webinar.

Tom will discuss best practices for local advertisers during these challenging conditions, including:

Changing your message

The power of concentration

Securing the “Last Mile”

Pause, pivot or stay the course

And more…

REGISTER for this event: Survival Strategies

(After registering, you’ll receive a confirmation email from Tom Ray with participation instructions.)