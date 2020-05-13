The Next New Normal

Survival Strategies for the LOCAL Advertiser
Heather Stewart,

The Next New Normal

 

 

 

 

Join marketing expert and Amazon best-selling author, Tom Ray, on Wednesday, May 27th at 11am Eastern for this special webinar.

Tom will discuss best practices for local advertisers during these challenging conditions, including:

  • Changing your message
  • The power of concentration
  • Securing the “Last Mile”
  • Pause, pivot or stay the course

And more…

REGISTER for this event: Survival Strategies

(After registering, you’ll receive a confirmation email from Tom Ray with participation instructions.)

Categories: Community, Events

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories