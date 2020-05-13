The Next New Normal
Survival Strategies for the LOCAL Advertiser
Join marketing expert and Amazon best-selling author, Tom Ray, on Wednesday, May 27th at 11am Eastern for this special webinar.
Tom will discuss best practices for local advertisers during these challenging conditions, including:
- Changing your message
- The power of concentration
- Securing the “Last Mile”
- Pause, pivot or stay the course
And more…
