Petoskey Department of Public Safety Investigating Homicide

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

Details are very limited right now.

But police do say a suspect from Petoskey is in jail.

Officers found someone from Royal Oak dead before midnight on Tuesday night.

Police have not said how the person died, where, or if they knew each other.

We will bring you more details once we learn of any charges.