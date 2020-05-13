Northern Michigan Wineries, Breweries Adjust Business Models during Pandemic

May is Michigan Wine Month, but right now, tasting rooms are eerily empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local wineries and breweries are taking major hits while their bars are closed and events are canceled.

Brengman Brothers winery says wine trail events and other on-site events make up as much as a quarter of their bottom line. With that revenue lost, they’re trying to make that up in curbside pickups and online sales.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in that and shipping and pickup,” said winemaker Robert Brengman. “We had no expectation of what was going to happen. Nobody did.”

While customers are staying home, their drinking habits hasn’t necessarily slowed down too.

Data from Nielsen shows wine sales are up as much as 29% since the outbreaks started and stay-at-home orders went into place.

It’s another story for breweries. Their sales have fallen as much as 65%.

Tuesday, Big Cat Brewery in Cedar announced they would shut their doors for good because of the loss in revenue and mandatory closures of dining rooms.

Fresh Coast Beer Market in Traverse City has felt the hit with the loss of their after-work regulars, but they’ve made up for those sales by selling at-home brewing kits to amateurs.

“We’ve had a really big uptick in our brewing equipment,” said brewer December Lee. “People are home now. And those people who know how to brew, they’ve been away from it for a while, didn’t have time, well now they have all the time in the world.”

Fresh Coast and Bregman Brothers both want to open back up, and the winery hopes the state can recognize that they have more capacity to social distance than the average eatery.

Robert Brengman is already thinking about socially-distancing customers across his vineyards.

“We’re different than a restaurant, I mean look at all the space we have,” Bregman said, gesturing to his 40+ acre property. “We could set up a table in the vineyard and you could be away from everything. I doubt the virus is on that vine.”

Right now, restaurants will be closed for dine-in service at least through the last week of May.