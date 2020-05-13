NMC Foundation Seeks $1 Million in Emergency Funding

The Northwestern Michigan College Foundation is asking for help to meet the needs of students and their college.

The foundation is seeking $1 million in emergency funding to assist their students and the college itself. The money will be used for direct student and academic support as well as assistance for hard hit programs. The college says they have received 350 emergency requests from students so far, but already the community is stepping up to help.

“Just in the last six weeks more than 700 gifts have been made in response for this need and the appeals for emergency support,” NMC Foundation executive director Rebecca Teahen said. “There is tremendous hope thanks to our community of donors.”

If you’re interested in becoming a donor, you can visit here or call 231-995-1021.