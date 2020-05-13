MTM On The Road: Otsego County Community Making High School Seniors Feel Special

Senior year of high school is one you’ll never forget. That’s especially true for the class of 2020.

Being at home, behind a screen and without a prom or proper graduation was not the way this class imagined the end of their high school years.

However the Otsego County community has stepped up to make sure their seniors know they’re not forgotten.

Linda Durant, a mother of a Gaylord High School Senior, started the Otsego County Adopt a 2020 High School Senior Facebook page.

The page is filled with local seniors who can be adopted by local families or business owners.

The goal is to make these seniors feel special by giving small gifts, letters or maybe baking something for them!

Casey Buckleitner, the owner of White Birch Outfitters, has adopted a few seniors himself.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Catie, talk with some of the seniors and sponsors involved about how this Facebook group has made an impact on the community.