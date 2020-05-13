Michiganders Stretch Stay-At-Home Limits, Whitmer Warns of Second Surge

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is pleased with the state’s progress in snuffing out COVID-19 but says the job is not done yet and the final impact of this crisis is still yet to be felt.

When the stay-at-home orders were first put in place, Michigan was the most compliant state in the country. It’s been more than six weeks now and the numbers are slipping. Michiganders are out moving around more than anyone.

“It’s concerning because we know that you don’t see the impact of the decision until about two weeks,” says Gov. Whitmer.

Michiganders are restless.

While many are staying home, many more are getting out and stretching the limits of the state’s stay-at-home order.

“Movement in and of itself isn’t the problem,” says Whitmer, “The problem is when people are doing that and not observing the best practices.”

The state says the orders have been effective.

“Without these measures, we estimate that Michigan would’ve seen over 32,000 additional cases of COVID-19 and over 3400 additional deaths,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The work can still be undone, all the while experts are trying to get accurate numbers still two months into the crisis.

“The deaths are all self-reported right now and we don’t believe that they are accurate,” says Dr. Khaldun.

Warmer weather statewide will get people outside. Another major protest is planned for Lansing Thursday. Whitmer says these are the instances where COVID-19 can run wild again.

“I don’t have proof. I’m not following everyone home and taking their temperatures and watching their lives for two weeks,” says Whitmer, “But here’s what we know, when it comes to COVID-19, the way that it spreads is person-to-person contact.”

Even when the virus is long gone, the state will be recovering from months of unemployment assistance, relief programs and lack of tax revenue.

“We’re going to be confronted with a lot of horrible cuts and that’s why it’s my fervent hope that it’s going to be really important that people put party aside<“ says Whitmer, “We have to get this right for the people of Michigan and that’s my number one goal.”

The official budget estimations are expected to be released Friday in Lansing and will give a much better picture on what we are dealing with as we move forward.