Michigan Workers Given $5.62 Billion in Unemployment Benefits

The state of Michigan says workers have been given more than $5.62 billion in unemployment benefits since March 15.

Since that time, more than 1.7 million claims have been filed for state and federal benefits.

The state has been dealing with a high volume of claims of weeks, but says about 92% of people that are eligible for employment have been approved.

Michigan will also furlough about two-thirds of its state employees to save $80 million, helping with the budget shortfall in the process.

The 31,000 workers will go through two layoff days every two weeks and collect partial unemployment benefits.