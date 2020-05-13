Michigan State Senate Passes Bill to Distribute Federal Relief Funds
The state Senate passed a bill to distribute federal relief funds throughout Michigan.
The bill would provide more than $508 million of federal money.
The childcare industry would get $125 million to help offset costs for parents.
Direct care workers get a $3 per hour increase in pay.
The state’s unemployment insurance agency would also get help as they try to handle the high volume of claims.
The bill includes $11 million to hire an additional 300 temporary workers.