Michigan State Senate Passes Bill to Distribute Federal Relief Funds

The state Senate passed a bill to distribute federal relief funds throughout Michigan.

The bill would provide more than $508 million of federal money.

The childcare industry would get $125 million to help offset costs for parents.

Direct care workers get a $3 per hour increase in pay.

The state’s unemployment insurance agency would also get help as they try to handle the high volume of claims.

The bill includes $11 million to hire an additional 300 temporary workers.