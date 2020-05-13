Michigan Reports 370 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths
Michigan is reporting 370 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 new COVID-19 deaths.
Michigan now has 48,391 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,714 COVID-19 deaths.
The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.
Tuesday the state was at 48,021 confirmed cases with 4,674 deaths.
The state is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
As of May 8, 22,686 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.
The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).
For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.