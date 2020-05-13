Manistee Co. Deputies Arrest Three in Connection to Attempted Burglary at Osceola State Bank

In Manistee County, police arrested three people in connection to an attempted theft.

The sheriff’s office says the trio was seen trying to steal an ATM in Norman Township last month but they were not able to drive off with it.

When deputies arrived, they found an ATM was taken out of the lobby and lying on the front sidewalk with a significant amount of damage.

Deputies say this was part of a string of ATM thefts and store break-ins.

Three people were identified and arrested on Tuesday in Ingham County.

Police have not yet released their names.