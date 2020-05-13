Mackinac Bridge Authority Cancels 2020 Bridge Walk

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has decided to cancel the 2020 Mackinac Bridge Walk.

The annual Labor Day event is the latest event to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bridge Authority says to welcome about 30-thousand people to the area takes a lot of planning that usually starts now.

The annual Bridge Walk is a Michigan staple that welcomes people from all over the country to the Straits area for Labor Day.

The Bridge Authority looked at several factor to make this decision.

First, examining the Governor’s MI Safe Start Plan, which wouldn’t allow such a gathering until we are post pandemic.

The stay-at-home order has also put a strain on the Mackinac Bridge’s budget, which was another concern for the board.

But their main concern is everyone’s health and safety.

“This walk can’t happen this year,” said board member Amy Trahey. “As much as this bridge walk means to everybody, and it might be a beacon of hope as something to look forward to, the prudent decision is to cancel it for this year.”

The board wanted to make it very clear, this applies to just the 2020 Bridge Walk. They plan to resume the walk in 2021.