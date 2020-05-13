Lost 4-Year-Old in Missaukee Co. Surprised Neighbor, Found Sleeping on Couch

A 4-year-old girl went missing at her grandmother’s house in Missaukee County early Wednesday morning and wasn’t found until nearly 2 hours later.

The sheriff’s office says she was reported missing from East Kelly Road in Merritt around 1:50 a.m. when her 74-year-old grandma noticed the girl was gone and a door to the house was open.

Deputies searched outside for about an hour and 45 minutes until they noticed a home on South 13 Mile had a door left open.

The girl was found sleeping inside on a couch. Deputies say the homeowner was surprised.

The girl is OK and was reunited with her family.