Judge Dismisses Charges Against Former MSU President in Nassar Case

A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon on Wednesday.

Simon was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 about sexual assault complaints involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Police said Simon knew about Nassar’s abuse in 2014, but Simon said she didn’t know it was specifically Nassar until 2016.

Eaton County Circuit Judge John Maurer said a lower court judge abused her discretion in finding enough evidence to keep the case going.

Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of minors.