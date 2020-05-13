Hygiene Kits: Isabella Co. Nonprofits Band Together to Help Community

An Isabella County nonprofit is helping its community with meeting basic needs.

The Care Store in Mount Pleasant is handing out emergency hygiene kits to those in need.

Kits include a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, toilet paper and more.

Executive Director Kim McBryde says The Care Store, along with other nonprofits, are hosting drive-thru distributions through this month.

“When you’re struggling from paycheck to paycheck, it can be really hard to figure out how to make ends meet with food, let alone all the extra things that make life more clean and comfortable,” McBryde says. “There’s also the Community Compassion Network food pantry, also an infant pantry, so some diapers, some baby items, also the Humane Animal Treatment Society is going to be here giving out food for pets.”

You can pick up an emergency hygiene kit Tuesday at the Strickler Center in Mt. Pleasant from 2 to 6 p.m.