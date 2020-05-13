House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion Relief Bill

House Democrats have unveiled a new proposal for another massive coronavirus stimulus package.

But Senate Republicans are warning it will not get the votes needed to make it to President Trump’s desk.

The House’s proposed stimulus bill would cost more than $3 trillion, making it the largest in U.S. history.

It includes funding to state and local governments, hazard pay for frontline health care workers, and additional direct payments for many Americans.

Democratic sponsors are calling it The Heroes Act.

“For the families who are suffering though, hunger doesn’t take a pause, rent doesn’t take a pause, bills don’t take a pause, the hardship of losing a job or tragically losing a loved one doesn’t take a pause,” House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi said.

But the legislation will likely face plenty of pushback from the Republican-controlled Senate.

The GOP says it opposes the bill’s massive cost and its call for increased crisis funding to state and local governments.

“This is not a time for aspirational legislation,” said Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell. “This is a time for practical response to the corona virus.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham said “It’s got so much unrelated to coronavirus, it is dead on arrival here.”

The House is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. to debate and vote on the bill this Friday.

And the House Rules Committee is pushing forward with another historic proposal.

They want to allow the chamber to operate remotely for the first time ever.

It would last during the course of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing members to vote on the floor by proxy.

That means lawmakers would designate another member to vote on their behalf.

The goal is to cut down on the number of members present in the chamber during a vote.

It would also allow House members who are unable or unwilling to travel across the country to cast their votes.

The House is expected to pass the measure along party lines as early as Friday.