Hospice of Michigan Hosting Virtual Performance Featuring Musician, Luke Winslow-King

One of Hospice of Michigan’s largest fundraising events was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but they aren’t going to let it spoil ALL of the fun.

In honor of what would have been their Grand Rapids Barley, BBQ, and Beats event – they are hosting a virtual performance on Saturday, May 16th at 5 pm featuring musician, Luke Winslow-King. The watch party is free, but donations are encouraged.

For more information about the virtual show, visit their Facebook page.

For more information about Hospice of Michigan – click here