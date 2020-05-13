Grand Traverse County Jail Approved to Transfer Inmates to State Prison

The Grand Traverse County Jail was one of the first jails in the state to be approved for Michigan Department of Corrections transfers.

Because of proactive coronavirus measures put into place in March, the county says the jail was the first in the state to be inspected and one of the first to be approved for MDOC transfers.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says 12 inmates were transported to MDOC.

It’s the first transfer since the executive order was put in place in March to protect vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails.