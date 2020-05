Focus Podcast: Education Funding Crisis

The state of Michigan is staring at a huge budget problem because of the coronavirus, with revenue sharply dropping. Lawmakers who set the education budget are warning of steep per-pupil funding cuts. Republican State Senator Wayne Schmidt from Traverse City is the chair of the committee that sets the K-12 budget.

Kevin Essebaggers asked him about the problem, if he expects federal help, and about the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.