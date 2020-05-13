Dr. Fauci: Reopening Too Quickly Risks Triggering 2nd Wave

All but four states have now begun the process of reopening their economies.

But federal health officials are warning about the risks of moving too quickly.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and several other top health officials testified remotely before a Senate committee Tuesday to answer questions about the U.S. response to the coronavirus crisis.

As unemployment soars across the country, state governments are trying to strike a balance between protecting public health and reviving the economy.

For most, that means allowing some businesses to start reopening.

But Fauci warns doing so too soon could lead to another spike in new cases.

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control, which in fact, paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery.” He said.

As more states begin to reopen, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has once again revised its death toll projection.

It now projects 147,000 deaths by early August.

That’s 10,000 more than the model estimated over the weekend.