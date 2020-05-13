DIY Oatmeal & Coconut Facial Mask to Hydrate Skin

Right now we’re not seeing our dermatologists or able to get to the spa for a relaxing facial. That’s why getting creative with your skincare routine is the next best option.

Melissa Smith is walking us through step by step with some facial masks she’s created with three ingredients or less to help hydrate, clear up red spots, and exfoliate our skin. This facial mask can be done warm or chilled.

To see the steps for the oatmeal coconut facial mask check out the video above.

Here is the recipe Melissa followed:

1/4 cup warm water

1/2 cup oatmeal

1 tablespoon melted coconut oil

Mix the ingredients together to create a paste and then smooth it over your face and neck area. You can thicken the mask by reducing the water, or thin it out by adding more water.

Once the mixture is applied, let sit on your face for ten to 15 minutes and then rinse with warm water.