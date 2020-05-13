Diocese of Gaylord Announces Plans to Reopen for Public Masses

The Diocese of Gaylord announced that their churches can start preparing to reopen for Mass.

The diocese says the opening date may differ from parish to parish depending on how prevalent coronavirus is, but churches will start reopening on Wednesday, May 20.

The diocese says some parishioners should expect to not be able to attend mass. That could be if parishioners show symptoms of COVID-19 or the church is already full while maintaining social distancing.

Churches will not exceed 25% capacity and communion will be distributed differently.

The diocese also says to expect to see people wearing masks.