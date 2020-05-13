Crystal Mountain Resort Releases Plans to Keep Guests, Staff Safe

Crystal Mountain Resort released its plans to keep guests and staff members safe once the resort reopens.

Some of the new standards include frequent cleaning of public areas and rooms, touchless hand sanitizers and wipes around the resort and new cleaning technologies for hard to reach areas.

Activities like golf will be open but with staggered tee times to promote social distancing.

The resort plans to open its hotel on Friday, May 29

Crystal Mountain’s staff will be trained in new safety measures, like glove disposal and wearing masks, and will have their temperature checked every day before entering a building.