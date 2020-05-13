Cadillac 4 Movie Theater Has Possible Buyer

In this update on the Cadillac 4 movie theater, the Cadillac Footliters say they plan to buy it.

We told you last week that the theater announced it would be permanently closing their doors.

It was the result of finical struggles brought on by the pandemic.

The Footliters say after losing their home theater 30 years ago to a fire, they believe this may be their new permanent home.

Their plan is to still show movies while adding a live performance aspect to the building as well.