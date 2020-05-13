Books to Kids: Hundreds Sent by Library to Students in Mt. Pleasant

A library is helping get new books in the hands of local children.

The Chippewa River District Library System was able to purchase nearly 900 new children’s books.

The books will be sent to kindergarten through fifth grade students in Mount Pleasant Public Schools.

Librarian Barb Sanford, the youth collections and program coordinator, says it’s important to make sure kids continue reading while home.

“Just being able to have the books in hand because even my little guy, he’s 4-months old, the books we have are the books we have.” Sanford says. “I was already getting excited about going to the library and getting all of those books. So I can’t imagine with those kiddos who are 8, 9, 10, having only what they have at home. So just being able to get books that kids are going to be excited about brand new books to build their home library and just maintain those literacy skills through all of this.”

Donations were made by the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Library, the Kiwanis Club of Mount Pleasant, and Friends of the Faith Johnston Memorial Library.