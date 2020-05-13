Big Rapids Police Seek Information on Stolen Trailer

Police in Big Rapids need your help locating the person who stole a flat 16×8 trailer.

They say it was stolen from the city lot behind Jets Pizza around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a white Ford E-Series van from either the late ‘90s or early 2000s was seen towing the trailer northbound on State Street just after 4 p.m. When they ran the plate, it came back as a stolen vehicle.

If you have any info, contact the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety at 231-527-0005.