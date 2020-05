Big Cat Brewing Company in Cedar Not Reopening

Big Cat Brewing Company in Cedar has announced that after 14 years in business it will not reopen.

They say now that they can’t reopen for Memorial Day weekend and with no guarantee of being able to be at full capacity this summer, the brewery has decided they are no longer sustainable.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order until May 28 and says it could be even longer until restaurants, bars and brewers open back up.