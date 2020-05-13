Area Credit Unions Coming Together to Support Communities

11 area credit unions are coming together to support their communities across northern Michigan.

The Paul Bunyan Chapter of credit unions are partnering with the Michigan Credit Union Foundation Community crisis support fund.

Together they have made an $18,000 donation to Feeding America West Michigan to aid in their hunger relief efforts.

They say that this is a chance for them to help those in need, even if they are not a member of their credit union.

“We’re not concerned about just our members, we are not concerned just the people that take loan with us or deposit money with us. We are worried about our communities and our neighbors,” 4Front Credit Union CEO Andy Kempf said. “If we can help those communities, help the neighbors, then everybody does better and anybody that we can help out, we are there to do that.”

This donation will supply 72,000 meals for those who need it.

The 11 area credit unions coming together include: 4Front Credit Union, Filer Credit Union, Forest Area Federal Credit Union, Frankfort Community Federal Credit Union, Mason County School Employees Credit Union, Northwest Consumer Federal Credit Union, Safe Harbor Credit Union, St. Francis X Federal Credit Union, TBA Credit Union, Traverse Catholic Federal Credit Union and Wexford Community Credit Union.