Alzheimer’s Association Announces Dementia Super Saturday Educational Series

The Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is helping families cope through the pandemic with their virtual educational programs. It is called the Dementia Super Saturday Series, and it was designed for family caregivers and those who want to learn about dementia.

The first virtual event will take place Saturday, May 16th from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

Here’s their schedule:

10 – 11 am: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

11 am – 12 pm: Effective Communication Strategies

1 pm – 2:30 pm: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

You can register for these events here, or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

For more info about the Alzheimer’s Association and their Super Saturday Series – click here