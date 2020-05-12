Troopers Arrest Man in Mackinac County for Felonious Assault
A confrontation in Mackinac County ended with a man pointing a pistol at someone and hitting them with it.
State police say it started when a 72-year-old man checked on a vehicle parked in the yard of an unoccupied home in Marquette Township.
It turns out that the vehicle belonged to the 75-year-old property owner.
The two then got into a confrontation.
Troopers say the 75-year-old man pointed a pistol at the other man and then hit him twice in the back of the head.
The 72-year-old victim was able to get away and call 911.
He’s expected to be fine.
Troopers arrested the 75-year-old man.
They say he did not have a valid concealed pistol license and that the pistol was reported stolen from Detroit in 1978.
He is now awaiting charges.