Troopers Arrest Man in Mackinac County for Felonious Assault

A confrontation in Mackinac County ended with a man pointing a pistol at someone and hitting them with it.

State police say it started when a 72-year-old man checked on a vehicle parked in the yard of an unoccupied home in Marquette Township.

It turns out that the vehicle belonged to the 75-year-old property owner.

The two then got into a confrontation.

Troopers say the 75-year-old man pointed a pistol at the other man and then hit him twice in the back of the head.

The 72-year-old victim was able to get away and call 911.

He’s expected to be fine.

Troopers arrested the 75-year-old man.

They say he did not have a valid concealed pistol license and that the pistol was reported stolen from Detroit in 1978.

He is now awaiting charges.