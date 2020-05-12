Traverse City’s Master Plan for Civic Center Park Needs Your Input

Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation is asking for community input on one of their most popular parks.

They are working to develop a master site plan for The Civic Center Park in Traverse City.

They want to create the best possible physical layout for the nearly 45-acre facility, and they are asking for the public’s opinion.

Director Kristine Erickson says they posted a community survey online to find out what people would like to see.

“We have arrived at the point where this park is so heavily used and so appreciated that we would like community input on where this park should go in the future because sometimes there are parking issues,” Erickson says. “There are a lot of improvements that need to be made to maintain this large property. And if we go through this master site plan process, we’ll end up with a new blueprint of this park.”

The survey is open through the end of the week. They hope to have a plan and start projects this fall.