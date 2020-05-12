Traverse City is Celebrating its 125th Birthday Virtually

It’s not every day a city celebrates its 125th.

Traverse City is still wants to make the occasion special, despite the pandemic—so the birthday party is going virtual!

Since in-person plans are out, a free online BINGO game is in.

And participants get free pie!

To play, you can download your own BINGO card and drop it off at the National Cherry Festival office by May 31. Be sure to include your contact information, because participants get two certificates for a free slice of pie by the Grand Traverse Pie Company.

You’re also encouraged to celebrate with Norte in the great outdoors by biking, walking, running, skipping, or strolling around Traverse City for 125, 12.5, 1.25 or .125 miles.

And on May 18, you can toast the milestone at 5 p.m. with a locally-crafted adult beverage as a video of Miriam Pico leading community leaders in singing “Happy Birthday” makes its rounds on social media.

Plus you can get some swag, including TC Birthday in a Box and t-shirts!