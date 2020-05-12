Traverse City Celebrates Turning 125 Years Old

They can’t throw a big birthday bash, but Traverse City is ready to celebrate turning 125.

Next Monday marks Traverse City’s 125th birthday.

The city has decided to hold a virtual birthday party.

Part of it will be Traverse City Bingo.

It’s a different take on the game that lets you explore the city.

They are also encouraging people to get outside and celebrate by walking biking and hiking.

There is also a TC Birthday Box available and much more.

“We can celebrate and also honor this difficult time, so this is a fun way for our community to rally and come together and enjoy this place we love to call home,” said City Commissioner Ashlea Walter.

