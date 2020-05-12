Thunderbolts, Blue Angels Honor Michigan Front Line Workers With Flyovers

The Michigan Air National Guard honored our state’s front line workers with flyovers through our major cities.

The Thunderbolts flew over Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

They also flew over the Grayling Army Airfield before heading downstate to Grand Rapids.

In Detroit, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels saluted front line workers, too.

The Blue Angels started over Sutton Lake, west of Ann Arbor, then flew over downtown Detroit and the east side.

Everyone watching was encouraged to practice social distancing while taking it all in.