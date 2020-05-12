TBAISD Students Give Thanks to Health Care Workers on International Nurses Day

Students from TBAISD are showing their gratitude to health care workers on International Nurses Day.

The group is delivering more than 200 hanging flower baskets to Munson Medical Center and the Grand Traverse Pavilion.

The students are also trying to raise the spirits of people in local assisted living facilities.

The flowers are part of a class project that helped students learn about horticulture and raise money for a fundraiser.

Because of the pandemic, that fundraiser never happened so the group wanted to share their project with front line workers.