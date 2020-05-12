Senate Health Committee Hearing to Examine Handling of Pandemic

The Republican-led Senate Health Committee is holding a remote hearing on the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Senators are supposed to get an update on what federal, state and local governments are doing to help Americans get back to work and school as quickly and safely as possible.

But, because of health concerns, no witnesses will appear in person.

Instead, those witnesses—including Dr. Anthony Fauci—are set to testify remotely. That’s because three of them are in self-quarantine after they were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Committee Chairman Senator Lamar Alexander is also self-quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive.

