Science with Samantha: How To Fight Germs

When combining pepper and water the pepper settles on top of the water. This is because the chemical makeup of water allows the water molecules to link together a create a surface for the pepper to settle on. Just like how germs can settle on the surface of your hands. Fortunately, soap consists of molecules that break apart the surface tension of the water. When that surface tension breaks apart, the water is pushed away and brings the pepper with it. This is how soap is able to wash germs away from your hands and help to repel them.