Science with Samantha: How To Fight Germs
We get our hands wet in the world of microorganisms with Meteorologist Samantha Jacques. In today’s Science with Samantha, she focuses on how soaps work in repelling germs and harmful bacteria in her latest experiment.
How it works:
When combining pepper and water the pepper settles on top of the water. This is because the chemical makeup of water allows the water molecules to link together a create a surface for the pepper to settle on. Just like how germs can settle on the surface of your hands. Fortunately, soap consists of molecules that break apart the surface tension of the water. When that surface tension breaks apart, the water is pushed away and brings the pepper with it. This is how soap is able to wash germs away from your hands and help to repel them.
Ingredients Needed:
- Water
- Bowl
- Pepper
- Soap
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- Why do we use soap when washing out hands?
- What happens if we just use water?
- What does this show you about how often you should wash your hands?
Experiment Steps:
- Sprinkle pepper into the water. This acts as the germs on your skin.
- Dip your finger in the germs
- See how the pepper “germs” sticks to your finger.
- Now cover your finger in the soap and dip your finger in the water and pepper.
- Watch as the soap repels the pepper “germs” away.