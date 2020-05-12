MTM On The Road: Tullymore Golf Course Getting Back Into the Swing of Things

Golf courses are getting back into the swing of things after being able to reopen on May 1.

Tullymore Golf Resort has been welcoming back golfers to their greens, but also being sure they’re keeping everyone safe.

Golf carts are now allowed to be used but Tullymore is being sure to keep them clean and sanitized in between guests.

While many golfers are getting back out for the first time this season, others may be giving it a shot for the first time ever.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie take us there and talk with the director of golf about some tips for those looking to start golf as a new hobby.

Tullymore also has more to offer other than just golf.

We take a look at their real estate options and how you can make Tullymore your home.

In addition, Gabriella and Stephanie talked with the CEO and General Manager, Matt Golden, about how Tullymore is working towards an eco-friendly environment.