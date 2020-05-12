Michigan Air National Guard to Salute Front Line Workers With Flyover

The Michigan Air National Guard will fly over cities throughout the state Tuesday.

It’s all to show support for the thousands of heroes in Michigan who are on the front lines battling the coronavirus crisis.

Thunderbolts will be flying over Traverse City Munson Medical Center and Grayling Army Airfield.

You’ll be able to watch it live when it does happen around 2:45 off our Doppler 9&10 Skycam in Traverse City.

From Traverse City, the Thunderbolts will head south to Grand Rapids.

The Blue Angels flew over Detroit Tuesday morning to show their support.

We’ll share video of both flyovers on 9&10 News at 5&6.