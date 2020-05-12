May is National Bike Month and it’s a chance to get out on those trails.

Cherry Capital Cycling Club has canceled all of its biking events this year, but reminds everyone that cycling is a great way to get out of the house and exercise.

They do advise that cyclists only ride with members of their own home, and avoid overcrowded trails.

The stay-at-home order actually makes it easier for bikers out on the roads.

“Actually we’re able to explore parts of Traverse City with no cars that we’ve never been able to explore safely before so that’s the good part of it,” said Director of Safety and Education, Steve Mitton.

Cherry Capital Cycling Club says they look forward to riding with everyone again soon.