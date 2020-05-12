Grant Helps Reed City Library Get New Technology

A grant is helping a Northern Michigan library get up to date with its technology.

The Reed City Area District Library received a grant from The Great Lakes Energy People Fund.

The little more than $3,000 grant went to purchase eight new computers two more than they had before.

The computers will be available for public use.

“We had applied just recently for five new staff computers, to upgrade those as well through Great Lakes Energy, and last week we got our award letter for that also,” Interim Director Jennifer Thorson said. “We are the only place in the community that offers computer usage for the public, so for our community to be able to have state of the art technology to do what they need is very important.”

The library hopes to have the computers ready to go when they are able to open their doors again.