Ferris State University Announces Plans for In-Person Classes for Fall Semester

Ferris State University has just announced they will be having in-person classes for the upcoming fall semester.

The university in Big Rapids says they will be looking at cutting down on classroom sizes, strengthening their cleaning protocols and implementing social distancing throughout the campus.

Ferris State says they plan to open on time in August, but did not go into detail on how they are going to sanitize the campus and reduce classroom and residence hall sizes.

FSU says they are creating online learning opportunities for students and faculty who want to learn and teach remotely.