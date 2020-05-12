Ferris State, Central Michigan Both Prepare for In Person Classes Fall 2020

On Tuesday, Ferris State University announced that they are preparing for in-person classes this fall. The president of Ferris State tells 9&10 News that a part of the decision was based off input from students and staff.

“One of the things we heard from our students is that they would really like to be on campus, they miss being on campus and we surely miss them,” says David Eisler, president of Ferris State University.

Eisler says he’s optimistic about the university’s decision to resume in-person classes this fall:

“I think that, Michigan’s higher education can be a leader in helping Michigan get back to normalcy. We can set an example for the state on how this can be done thoughtfully, reasonably and safety.”

This follows Monday’s announcement from Central Michigan University that they will also resume in-person classes in the fall.

Dr. Bob Davies, president of Central Michigan University, says, “The key thing is to provide opportunities for our students and our faculty to continue to be engaged and to be able to continue the culture and move forward in their academic pursuits.”

Davies says the plan includes reimagining student living, academics, and technology:

“One of the things that we’re looking at is in a large lecture hall; a third of the class is there live on Mondays and the other two thirds are zooming in and then on Wednesdays the other third is in class.”

Both Ferris and Central say they want to form the best plan of action that will continue student learning while stopping the spread.

“All of these elements are to help students, help families and to help Michigan move forward,” says Davies.

Ferris and Central also say their smaller population density and number of COVID-19 cases enabled them to make the decision to resume in person classes.