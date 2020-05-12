Emmet, Charlevoix Counties Implement Online Dispute System

A new service is coming to Emmet and Charlevoix Counties, that will help keep claims out of court.

The Michigan’s Supreme Court has been rolling out an online system called MI-Resolve.

This site will provide a way for people to make and settle claims that would normally happen in small claims court.

That includes car accidents and rent disputes but not evictions.

The Supreme Court says this will make the claims process easier for both parties and also for the courts.

“It increases the convenience to the parties and it also promotes access to justice. More than anything we consider MI-Resolve to be a response for the increasing access to justice crisis in the United States, where a significant portion of the population simply can’t afford attorneys,” said Financial and Statistical Management Analyst, Michelle Hilliker.

The goal is to have access to the MI-Resolve system for the whole state by the end of the summer.

Click here to see if your county has MI-Resolve.