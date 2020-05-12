EMGO Sees Sharp Decline in Ridership, Commissioners Decide to Temporarily Suspend Service

Emmet County Commissioners have decided to temporarily suspend the public transit service known as EMGO.

EMGO ridership plummeted in April with the stay-at-home order.

Ridership dropped 75% from March.

With various budget constraints because of COVID-19, commissioners voted to suspend the service starting May 15 until June 15.

For commissioner Charlie MacInnis, it boils down to the county being able to supply essential services like the courts and sheriff.

“For some people it’s vitally important, it takes them to doctor visits, it takes them shopping when they don’t have a vehicle, it’s really important to them but we have other services that are more important that we have to provide to the people of Emmet county,” MacInnis said.

Commissioners plan on taking a look at the future of EMGO sometime before the suspension ends June 15.