Habitat for Humanity of Mason County Teams Up with Consumers Energy for Power of Home Campaign

Without being able to do big fundraisers and events, different non-profits are starting to see a decline, including Habitat for Humanity of Mason County.

To help with funds, Consumers Energy and Habitat for Humanity of Michigan have teamed up to help provide financial support to its affiliates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers Energy will donate $1 for every $2 raised for the Power of Home campaign which runs through September.

The goal is to raise $200,000 throughout the state, but Mason County has set a goal of $5000.

“In a time like this we need funds more than ever,” said Jamie Healy, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Mason County. “We make those dollars and those donations go that much further with that match and so it’s a great time to, when individuals have more limited funding options, we can make those dollars go even further.”

To donate, you can visit their website.