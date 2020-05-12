Benzie Bus Employees Receive ‘Essential Worker’ Pay Increase

The Benzie Bus Board of Directors recently approved a temporary pay increase for their employees who are still working.

Hourly employees will receive four $4 an hour pay increase and managers are getting an extra $200 a week.

The money is coming from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act.

Bill Kennis, executive director of Benzie Bus, says he was happy with the board’s decision to approve the temporary pay increase to their “front-line” workers.

“Those warriors, those soldiers that come in everyday to work, we have the federal money to do, it’s the right thing to do,” says Kennis. “We have to do it, there’s no one else in Benzie that can really do this service.”

Benize Bus is currently providing rides to essential workers and to the grocery store.