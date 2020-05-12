Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Harley, Vinny & Tom

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Harley, Vinny and Tom– just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up we have Harley.

Harley is an American bulldog and he is definitely a big guy! He loves to cuddle and sometimes forgets he is over 100 pounds.

He loves playing outside, but would need a fenced in yard. Playing fetch is his favorite.

He would probably fit best in a home with older kids as he may be too large for younger kids.

If you’d like to adopt Harley, you can contact the Great Lakes Boxer Rescue in Interlochen.

Next up we have Vinny!

This little youngster is as energetic as they come. He loves to play and have fun.

Right now Vinny is working on potty training and some commands and is showing some great progress.

Vinny is great with other dogs but has never been around cats.

If you’d like to adopt Vinny, you can find him at the Humane Society of Bay County.

And finally, we have Tom!

Tom is very playful and sweet.

His very favorite toy is his green mouse, and you better be ready for him to bring it to you. One thing is for sure: you can’t find a better friend.

If you would like to adopt Tom, you can find him at the One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!